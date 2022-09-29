Raipur: The first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series cricket tournament between India Legends and Australia Legends which was washed away due to rain on Wednesday will be held on Thursday at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh. The first semi-final between India Legends and Australia Legends will be played on September 29 at 3:30 PM.

The second semi-final will be played between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends on 7:30 pm on September 30. In today's match, India Legends decided to bowl first after winning the toss. The Road Safety World Series began on Tuesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Naya Raipur of Chhattisgarh.

Also read: Road Safety World Series: Sri Lanka Legends to take on Bangladesh Legends in opening match in in Raipur today

On an inaugural day, two league matches were played between Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends and another between England Legends and Australia Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium. All the teams participating in the tournament reached Raipur on Monday. The Indian players were accorded a warm welcome at a private hotel in Raipur.

All the legendary Indian players, including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and players from Australia Legends, Bangladesh Legends and West Indies Legends have also reached Raipur.