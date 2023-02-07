Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): Puri Shankaracharya, Swami Nischalanand Saraswati expressed displeasure over the recent remarks made by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over Brahmins while addressing a mass gathering in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur on Tuesday. "He is lacking knowledge of shastra and that's why making such statements, he should first educate himself.", said Nischalanand Saraswati.

Taking a jibe at RSS Chief, Saraswati said, "He is born and brought up to Brahmin parents, so is abusing his parents?, should call him 'Modi Bhagwat' instead of Mohan Bhagwat"

Earlier addressing an event Bhagwat had said, "The truth is God. Whatever the name, ability and honour, everybody is the same and there are no differences. What some Pandits say on the basis of Shaastras is a lie. We are misled by caste superiority illusion and this illusion has to be set aside."

Shankaracharya also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not in favour of Hindutva and said, "The day he will stop calling cow protectors goons and will take action against illegal conversion I will start considering him a supporter of Hindus. For now, he is good at diplomacy but he needs to introspect himself whether he will be able to become PM next time or not, I will tell him in the ear when he meets"

Further Praising the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shankaracharya said "Duo has the discipline and many qualities and ability to rule along with politics. Neither do they do injustice to Hindus nor do they allow it to be done." Defending Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham he said, he is protecting Hindutva and if anyone wants to know about it, then they should go to the Shastri of Bageshwar Dham and see.