Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A case was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur on Tuesday against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for allegedly denigrating Brahmins in a recent speech. The petitioner advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, who has cited the media reports of Bhagwat's address on Sunday in Mumbai, where he was attending a function held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, a medieval mystic poet and Dalit icon.

"In his speech on February 5, in Marathi, the RSS chief blamed "pandits" (the priestly class) for the rigid caste hierarchy that prevails in Hindu society. This kind of statement has been made with the aim of defaming Brahmin's reputation and humiliating them as well. The statement also aims at creating a political divide and unrest in society. Concerning all this, today I filed a case against him in the Muzaffarpur court under Sections 500, 504, 505, 506, 153 and 153-A of IPC ", said advocate and petitioner Sudhir Kumar Ojha.

Nonetheless, Ojha, a serial litigant remains in news for his petitions against celebrities. Interestingly, Ojha has also ended up calling Bhagwat the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as well as Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an RSS affiliate. The court posted the matter for hearing on February 20. However, later a statement was issued by the RSS, denying that Bhagwat had referred to any particular caste and asserting that by the word "pandits" he implied the scholars of yore, who condoned the caste system.