Korba (Chhattisgarh): A minor girl was attacked by stray dogs in Korba of Chhattisgarh. After hearing the screams of Vanshika, her mother rushed to her rescue, and somehow she managed to save her daughter from the dogs. Later, she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim's father Akhilesh Sahu said that his two-year-old daughter was playing outside her house and his wife was busy in the kitchen. Suddenly, two dogs attacked his daughter and later dragged her away from the house. Finding herself in the jaw of dogs she cried loudly and her mother, who was busy in the kitchen, came out. Seeing the horrible situation, she tried to shoo away the stray dogs and managed to rescue her daughter. The girl received multiple injuries. Thereafter, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Currently, the girl was under observation and as per the doctor, she was badly bitten by the dogs and suffered injuries to the head, hand, leg and belly. Though she is under observation her condition is stated to be critical. This news spread like wildfire so a large number of people gathered at the spot. Locals are upset with the municipal corporation as it had failed to curb the dogs' menace.

According to animal activist, dogs become aggressive during the monsoon as it is considered the mating season. According to hospital authorities, they are treating five to 10 cases dog bite cases daily. Earlier, they used to treat only three to five cases daily. Ironically, dog bites become dangerous in rural areas because the acid will be poured on dog bites as they believe once it is cleaned with acid the chances of getting infected with rabies get lesser. Unfortunately, they are not aware that acid can't kill the virus, which spreads across the body. It is being advised that as and when the person was bitten by a dog he or she has to be rushed to a hospital as soon as possible.

It is being advised that whenever a dog bites, first you should clean the bitten place with soap. If the cut is deep then keep it open because the stitch is not advisable. Then you rush to the hospital for medical help. Dog menace can be seen around mutton, chicken or egg shops because shopkeepers quite often dump waste in open spaces. As the stray dog eats such waste and becomes aggressive, too. Whenever anyone crosses the area during the night, they attack so it is being advised not to venture out into such places during the night.