Jaipur (Rajasthan): A heart-wrenching incident was captured on a CCTV camera on May 19 in Jaipur. A pack of five street dogs pounced on a nine-year-old child, who was playing outside his house. The hapless child sustained forty dog-bite wounds on his body. On Thursday, he was discharged from the hospital. Though, the child was yet to come out of this trauma.

The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera. The child, a resident of Radha Nikunj locality in Jaipur city of Rajasthan, was playing when a pack of five street dogs pounced on him. The child's parents were not present at home when the incident occurred. Luckily, the child was freed from the jaws of instant death when four bravehearts appeared on the scene.

Initially, two children, who were on a bicycle tried to scare away the dogs, but they were unsuccessful in their effort. In the meantime, two women who were on a Scooty arrived at the spot and noticed the horrific incident unfolding in front of them. They mustered courage and were successful in rescuing the child. The rider drove the Scooty at a high speed toward dogs to scare them away. Their tricks worked. The child was rescued. Completely drenched in blood splotches, the child was rushed to Saket hospital.

Jitendra Mishra, father of the child, narrating the ordeal the child suffered, said, "At the time of the incident, we were not at the home. My child was playing outside the home after coming from school. He sustained dog bite wounds at forty places on his body at was rushed to Saket hospital for treatment. Thanks to two women for recusing my child. On Thursday, he was discharged from the hospital. But, the wounds have not healed fully."