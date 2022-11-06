Narayanpur: A meeting of Janjati Suraksha Manch, a platform dedicated to tribal empowerment, in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Sunday witnessed demands for the stoppage of reservation benefits to those who have converted to other faiths. The meeting in question saw the attendance of tribal communities from the Narayanpur, Kondagaon, and Kanker districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Chhattisgarh State Coordinator for the body, Bhojraj Nag, said there was a 'small number of people who had converted, yet were reaping the benefits of reservation. "These people are using the benefits meant for tribal communities, but at the same time introduce themselves as Christians and Muslims. They should not get a reservation, and we are prepared to take this matter to the court," he noted.

He claimed that the indigenous practices and religious beliefs of the groups in question were 'in danger owing to the practice of 'enticing or misguiding the people into conversion'.

"To address this issue, members of tribal communities from Narayanpur, Kondagaon, and Kanker districts have gathered here today. The legal process demands those converting to announce the same formally to the District Collector in the form of an affidavit. But these people do not inform anyone, and abruptly consider themselves converted," Nag further added.