Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanand Saraswati had come up with a controversial statement during his visit to Raipur on Saturday. He claimed that Jesus Christ was a Hindu.

During a press conference in Raipur, he said, "There is a Vaishnava tilak statue of Jesus Christ abroad. Jesus Christ has lived in India for 10 years. Out of which 3 years have been spent in Puri. He had contact with Shankaracharya. Jesus Christ was a follower of the Vaishnava sect. The method of making Hindus a minority in the name of the reservation is going on."