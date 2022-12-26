Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has targeted Governor Anusuiya Uikey while talking to the media on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Raipur over the reservation bill. He accused her of postponing the bill. The reservation bill was sent to the Governor for signature, but the Governor has not yet signed it, instead, the Governor has sought to put some questions to the CM. Hence, the Chhattisgarh government has given its answer on Sunday.

CM Bhupesh Baghel targets Guv Anusuiya Uikey

While speaking to the media, CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "The Governor is looking for an excuse to stall the bill. There was no provision in the Constitution to answer the questions of the Governor. However, I sent answers to the Governor. Still, the reservation bill is being stalled." He informed that the Congress will take out a rally from January 3 if the Governor does not sign the Reservation Bill.

On Saturday, speaking about the reservation bill, the Governor at Durg said, "I am a constitutional head. I will work as per the rules, procedures and law. I have sought answers for 10 questions that have been forwarded to the government and I will consider this only after getting answers."