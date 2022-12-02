Bastar: At least seven people have died after being buried during excavation work at a mine located in the Jagdalpur area of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Friday. The deceased include six women and one man, police officials said.

Following the incident, SDRF and police have been deployed at the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations. While two villagers have been evacuated from the mine safely, about 15 people are feared to be trapped in the mine, Chief Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said. JCB machines have been deployed at the spot for rescuing those trapped, he further added.