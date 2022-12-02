Raipur: The body of a Chhattisgarh woman was recovered from a jungle of Bolangir in Odisha. A banker by profession at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, victim Tanu Kurrey was reported missing since November 21, 2022. Tanu's relatives began making frantic search for her when she was not picking up the phone. Her kin also came to Raipur and visited her Paying Guest facility where she was staying and enquired about her whereabouts.

Clueless, her relatives then filed a missing complaint with Mowa police station at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. In the police investigation, it was found that banker Tanu came in contact with Sachin Agrawal, a businessmen from Bolangir in Odisha. The courtship between them went on for three years. Everything was going on smoothly. But one fine day, Tanu didn't turn up at the Paying Guest facility after the office hours.

Kin of Tanu alleged that Sachin was in contact them when Tanu was missing. "We were always assured by Sachin that Tanu is safe. Sachin also told us that both will return after marriage. He was in touch with us through whatsapp messages," said Tanu's relatives.

Meanwhile, a half burnt body of woman was recovered from the Bolangir forest in Odisha. Police to check details and contacted relatives who confirmed that it was Tanu's body. Kin of Tanu has left for Odisha to help in the police investigation, police sources said.

Earlier, people had seen Sachin accompanying Tanu when she came out of the bank at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. The accused after reaching Bolangir in Odisha gunned down Tanu. The accused then sprinkled petrol on her body before setting her on fire, added police source.