Coal mining leaves Korba 'breathless', locals threaten protests

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Coal is the major mineral found in Chhattisgarh's Korba and its abundance has led to mining and power industry leaders turning their attention to the area. It eventually led to alleged unregulated mining against which the local public and elected representatives are raising their voices these days.

Korba happens to be home to the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the largest coal-producing company in India. The aggressive and unchecked push for mining has caused a disastrous impact on the ecology of the area, the local activists allege. They say unchecked and unregulated mining in the area is not only harming the environment but leading to disastrous effects on local agriculture, air quality, and people’s health.

Amgaon sarpanch Brij Kunwar said that "the problem of blasting has been there for the last many years due to which people of Hardi Bazar, Sarai Shringar and the surrounding villages have to suffer. Sometimes due to heavy blasting, even the borewells in rural areas sink. Many people's houses have been dilapidated. A layer of dust covers the houses. Piles of ash accumulate on the roadside Trees and plants have turned black with dust from coal mines."

Brij further said, "if the villagers keep on suffering like this, we will not let the coal mines expand. They are playing with our lives. Due to regular blasting in the mines, many people are suffering from numerous diseases. If they want to flourish in their business here, they must also keep in mind the future of residents."

MLA Purushottam Kanwar also said, "the blasting that took place felt like an earthquake. Everyone came out of their houses. There was dust all around. District administration will be informed about this. If they do not take any action against it, we will protest."