Korba: A freak accident in the Gevra mines of South Eastern Coalfields Limited, located in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, caused the death of one labourer, while another sustained serious injuries. The mishap took place when the grip attaching an iron piece to a high-rise crane snapped, resulting in the workers, who were working on the piece, losing their footing and being suspended mid-air.

The construction work, undertaken by Samanta Company in the Mangaon village under the Kusmunda Police Station area of the district, is learned to be focused on manufacturing silos for loading coal in trains. "A labourer has died in the incident. This is being interrogated. Actions will be taken based on whatever facts emerge from the probe," Kusmunda TI Rajesh Jamgade said.

Following the incident, officials rushed to the spot. The two labourers were subsequently admitted to a hospital in Korba, where one of them died during treatment. The deceased has been identified as Pradesh Kumar, a resident of Bhilaibazar village in the district.