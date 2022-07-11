Raipur: In a startling revelation, a Chhattisgarh-based coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari alleged that the Central government was exerting pressure on him with Income Tax raids to topple the Bhupesh Baghel government with the support of the "opposition".

He alleged that IT officials pressurised him to implicate CM Bhupesh Baghel's Deputy Secretary Soumya Chourasia during the raids. "They told me to prepare a list of 40 to 45 MLAs and reassured me that the Chhattisgarh government will be replaced with a BJP-supported government soon," he said. Tiwari further claimed that the IT sleuths told him that he could become the Chief Minister if he uses his ties with MLAs of the ruling Congress to dislodge the Bhupesh Baghel government.

A video released by Tiwari -- wherein he has made all these claims -- has been making the rounds on the internet since Sunday. "The Income Tax officials said that that I could become the Eknath Shinde of Chhattisgarh if I frame a CMO official," he can be heard saying in the video. He further claims to have been physically and mentally tortured after he refused to implicate a government officer posted at the state Chief Minister's Office (CMO) by giving a false statement.

Reacting to the allegations, the opposition BJP alleged that Tiwari's statement was given at the behest of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, which it termed as baseless. The Congress, meanwhile, said the BJP was trying to topple a democratically-elected government in Chhattisgarh and cited "examples of Karnataka, MP, Manipur and Maharashtra".

"During the IT search since June 30 at my premises, IT sleuths threatened me and my family members. They mentally and physically tortured me and did not even allow me to sleep for three days. They forced me to link Soumya Chourasia, deputy secretary posted at the CMO, with my business anyhow and give statements against her. But the CM's deputy secretary does not have any connection with my business activities. Why should I implicate her?" Tiwari asked.

He admitted to having family relations with Chourasia and said that he meets her whenever he visits the CM's office for "public works". "I occasionally talk to her over the phone. I meet her whenever I visit the CM's office for public works. She is not the only officer with whom I have good terms but both in BJP rule and the incumbent government, I share good relations with many officers. But IT officers wanted me to implicate her and therefore they also offered me to become the chief minister by toppling the government," he alleged.

Shinde was sworn in as CM of Maharashtra on June 30 with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy, days after his rebellion against Shiv Sena leadership with 39 MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. "I am a businessman and I have faith in the law of this country. I will go to court against the Income Tax department for forcing me to give a wrong statement. I will not succumb to their pressure. Unfortunately, Central agencies are being used as a tool for engineering a change of government in states," he said.

He also slammed senior BJP leader Raman Singh for demanding his arrest and said the search conducted by IT officials should not be given a political colour. The IT department had recently raided a Chhattisgarh-based group engaged in coal transportation and linked businesses and a senior state government officer on June 30. The searches were conducted in more than 30 locations in Raipur, Bhilai, Raigarh, Korba, Bilaspur and Surajpur. The premises of Tiwari and Chourasia were covered in the raid. After the video surfaced on social media, Congress and BJP fired barbs at each other.

During the raids in Raipur and Mahasamund, IT officials found evidence of over Rs 200 crore. They also seized Rs 9.5 crore cash and jewellery worth Rs 5 crore. Since the IT raids, BJP has been putting pressure on Chief Minster Bhupesh Baghel to tender his resignation. They also alleged that CM Baghel was involved in it. (With agency inputs)