Vaishali: A truck driver on Tuesday died after his vehicle, which was getting repaired, suddenly started rolling on its own and hit him from the front. He was rushed to the Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased's brother, however, accused that he was shot in the ear and murdered.

The deceased, identified as Arvind Kumar, was a resident of Muzzafarpur's Kudhani. According to people in the area, the truck was getting repaired after maintenance in the garage near a petrol pump in Paswan Chowk. The deceased was standing in front of the truck when suddenly it started on its own and hit him.

The deceased's brother, Ganesh Prasad, after reaching the hospital alleged that his brother was murdered. He said his brother was bleeding in the ear and his clothes were torn, but there were no marks of an accident on his body. Ganesh accused the police of not investigating into the matter. "I could see that there was a bullet wound in his ear. If the truck had actually hit him then how could his ear be wounded? I am confident he has been murdered. The police have been bribed for not probing the case. Moreover, how could his clothes get torn if he was hit by the truck?" Ganesh questioned.

Industrial police chief Ajay Kumar said after getting information, police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry. The truck mechanic said that the vehicle started on its own, which led to the accident. Further investigations have revealed that due to some mechanical fault, the truck had started by itself and ran for a few seconds. "We are investigating the other aspects as well," the police said. Later, the police sent the body for post-mortem.