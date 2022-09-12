Korba (Chattisgarh): Seven people died and three others were injured when a bus they were traveling in collided with a stationary truck in the Korba district of Chattisgarh on Monday. According to police, the incident took place near Madai Ghat under Bango police station limits at around 4 am.

Also read: 5 killed in road accident in Bihar

Korba Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh that the bus was heading for the Surguja district from Raipur. He also said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of the bus lost control while trying to avoid collision with a car coming from the opposite direction and then collided with the truck.

He also said while seven passengers died on the spot, three others were injured. "The injured were hospitalized and the driver has been arrested," added Singh.