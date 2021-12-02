New Delhi: Days after botched cataract surgeries at a Muzaffarpur hospital resulted in 16 people losing their sight, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Ajay Nishad expressed his sympathies with victims who lost their sight and demanded appropriate compensation for them on Thursday.

On 22 November, about 50 persons had undergone cataract surgery at a free medical camp organised by a Eye Hospital, a leading private hospital in North Bihar. Of them, 26 had developed an infection resulting in 16 people losing their sight. The remaining ten have been undergoing treatment at SKM College and Hospital of Muzaffarpur and other hospitals of the state.

The BJP MP said, "The 16 victims whose life has been rendered dark due to negligence of doctors needs to addressed quickly. The people who have lost their sight are poor. They should be compensated adequately."

Meanwhile, the opposition asked the Nitish Kumar government to take strict action against doctors responsible for such serious incident.

As many as 65 patients who attended the charity camp were diagnosed with cataract requiring immediate surgical requirements, and surgeries were performed on them on November 22.

So far around 18 patients have permanently lost their sight, while a total of 25 patients had initially reported issues with their eye-sight a few days after the surgery.

