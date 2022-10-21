Motihari: The superfast Sapt Kranti Express-12558 train coming from Anand Vihar in Delhi to Muzaffarpur in Bihar narrowly escaped an accident near Kunwarpur Chintamanpur railway station on Friday.

According to sources, laborers were working on the railway track and seeing the train approaching at high speed, they left a pole on the track and fled from the spot. The train driver, however, managed to apply the emergency brake. After much effort, the driver succeeded in stopping the train, but still, the train dragged the pole for about two hundred meters.

During this, there was a loud jolt and tremors in the train due to which rumors of fire started spreading among the passengers. An atmosphere of panic prevailed and the passengers jumped off the train in a hurry. Meanwhile, RPF jawan Mayank Kumar told the passengers to calm down since there was no fire in the train.

Local railway officers and district administration officials reached the spot on information. Railway workers removed the pole from under the engine of the train. The operation of the train started on the route after it was halted for about two hours.