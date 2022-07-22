Patna (Bihar): A passenger onboard IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight was detained after he falsely claimed to have a bomb in his bag. The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 8.20 pm on Thursday, had to be grounded following the hoax threat, the officials said.

Passenger detained for giving hoax bomb threat on IndiGo flight

The hoax came to light when three of the passengers refused to get on board the flight claiming there is a bomb on it. This created panic among the rest of the passengers but the situation was pacified after the airport officials intervened and evacuated all the passengers safely out of the plane.

The plane was thoroughly searched thereafter. The officials confirmed that the bomb call was a plain hoax with nothing dangerous found onboard the flight.

The plane left for Delhi with passengers on Friday morning, sources said. IndiGo has not yet given any official statement on the matter.