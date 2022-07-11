East Champaran (Bihar): In a shocking incident, a headmaster of a school in Bihar failed to translate a Hindi sentence into English and Sanskrit. This news came to light when the Pakdidayal Sub-Divisional Officer conducted a surprise inspection in the school at Champaran and asked the headmaster of the school to tell the Hindi translation of "I go to school" in English and Sanskrit, then the headmaster started fumbling.

Bihar School Principal fails in English and Sanskrit translation in East Champaran

While in the class, assistant teacher Mukul Kumar was giving wrong information to the children about the environment. After which the SDO asked the assistant teacher the difference between weather and climate. To which teacher Mukul Kumar could not answer, then the SDO donned the role of a teacher in the class. Along with the children, he also explained to the teacher about the weather and climate in detail on the blackboard. Similarly, he also told the teacher about the methods of teaching the children.