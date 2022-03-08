Kozhikode: Mini M, a teacher in Kerala's Kozhikode, has taken upon herself the daunting task of travelling 16 kilometres on foot every day to teach a bunch of tribal students. As the world observes International Women's Day today, Mini is an inspiration for those who want to spread knowledge to the farthest corners of this world.

Each day, Mini has to struggle through streams, slopes, and forests as she treads 16 kilometres to and from her school. Mini is a teacher at the single-teacher primary education facility at a tribal colony at Ambumala, where students eagerly wait for her to open the corridors of information and knowledge for them.

This Kerala teacher walks 16 km a day to teach tribal children

A resident of Vendathu Poyil in Chaliyar panchayat in Kozhikode district, Mini joined the Ambumala school when the former teacher resigned, apparently unable to cover the treacherous stretch each day.

Mini had approached the education department seeking an appointment to teach the tribal children at the school after which she was given a temporary one in 2015.

Since then she has been travelling to the village each day performing her daunting duty with utmost sincerity. So much so is her dedication that she has now become a single point of contact for the entire tribal community living at Ambumala. She is not just a teacher for the community but a volunteer who helps the tribal people with their issues. Aadhar cards, ration cards, and even the vaccination against Covid reached this tribal settlement due to Mini's relentless efforts.

Her struggles, however, do not just end with the daily commuting. Mini has not received her salary for the last five months. The funds for the noon-meal scheme for the children has not been dispersed for several months. Besides, since there is no proper road to reach the tribal settlement, the danger of wild animals makes the walk to the school life-threatening.

Mini is unfazed by all these obstacles. She is committed to teaching 10 tribal children aged between 6 and 10. By the time she returns from school, it is already dark. She then engages in her household chores and the next day again wakes up with a smile on her face to bring light to the lives of the tribal children, who otherwise live in absolute neglect.