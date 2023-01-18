Muzaffarpur: A 21-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted almost five years ago from Bihar's Muzaffarpur has been traced to Delhi, where she is currently undergoing training to be inducted into the Delhi Police as a constable. The girl who was alleged to have been abducted on June 12, 2018, when she was 16 years old, had fled on her own volition as the family was insisting her to get married instead of studying further.

According to Bihar police, the abduction case was subsequently closed as a 'mistake of fact' after it was reopened up by the Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar who was poring over the pending cases. The girl's father had preferred a complaint against a trio as having kidnapped his daughter.

Police said the girl's father had lodged a kidnapping case against three persons. However, none of the abductors named by him were arrested in the case. We visited the house of the suspects from where we received a lead about the girl. We followed it to trace her. She was found to be living in Delhi, Arvind said.

She was summoned to Bihar police station to record her statement, where she claimed that none of the suspects as charged with abduction were connected to her relocation to Delhi. She also refused to identify the trio as the perpetrators in an identification stating that they had no role in her vanishing act.

"I escaped from my house because my family wanted to get me married when I was only 16 years old, but I wanted to study. I ran away from my home and came to Delhi to continue my studies," police quoted the girl as saying in her statement. She appeared for several competitive exams and has finally cleared the examination for constabulary in Delhi Police and is currently undergoing training in Delhi, police added.