Sasaram: A young woman succumbed to serious burn injuries in Bihar's Sasaram, under Rohtas district, on Friday. As per the police, the woman was set on fire by someone, but the accused has not been identified yet. The incident occurred on Thursday when she was seen running while on fire near Sasaram's Mufassil Police Station area and pleading for someone to save her.

This was followed by locals wrapping a blanket around her to extinguish the flames. She was rushed to the district hospital but died before the police could reach and record her statement. The woman has not been identified yet.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mufassil Police Station SHO Rakesh Kumar said, "The police is investigating the matter. The reasons will be known only after the girl is identified. For this, information has been given to the watchmen in various buildings through all the police stations."

It is learned that the probe will resume only after the body is identified. The police have kept the woman's body in the district hospital after conducting a post-mortem. Deputy Superintendent of the Sadar Hospital, Dr. Bhagwan Singh, said that "the body of the deceased has been kept for the time being so that it can be identified."