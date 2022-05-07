Shravasti: A youth allegedly stabbed a widow in her eyes and head after she resisted a rape attempt by him in the Sonwa area of Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. As per the police, the youth Dinesh Singh alias Nankanne called the woman to his house on the pretext of giving her food and tried to rape her. When she resisted, he thrashed and stabbed her in the eyes with a sharp weapon.

After the assault, she was dragged from the house and thrown out. Locals informed the woman's family about it after which she was referred to the medical college Bahraich on orders of Laxmannagar police outpost in charge Brijesh Singh. SP Arvind Kumar Maurya inspected the incident and recorded the statements of the villagers after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint.

Shravasti Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Maurya said, "The victim had injury marks on her eye and head. A case has been registered into the incident. Strict action will be taken against the accused."

Also read: UP: Woman beaten to death for complaining against alleged attempt to rape daughter