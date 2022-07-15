Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha who was once a sportsperson has said that his government is contemplating including Chess in the schools which will help in developing the intellect among the children. The CM said this during a torch rally of the Chess Olympiad in India which reached Agartala.

"Today is a very happy day. Chess originated in our country. It is the first time our country has got the opportunity to organize Chess Olympiad," he said. He also suggested to the students and parents that sports are necessary along with studies because physical and mental development is not possible without sports. To mention, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on July 28 to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad.

The Olympiad will be held from July 28 to August 10 at Mamallapuram. More than 2,000 players from 187 countries will take part in the Olympiad series. The grand opening ceremony of the tournament will be held on July 28 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai with the Prime Minister formally kicking off the competition. In around 100 years of the history of the Chess Olympiad, it's the first time that India will be hosting this major sporting event.