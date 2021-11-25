Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sudip Roy Barman has expressed his displeasure over receiving complaints about voters being threatened and not being allowed to cast their votes during the ongoing civic body elections in Tripura which started on November 25 at 7 am.

Sudip said, "If people cast their vote in a free and fair manner, then it would be construed that elections were held in democratic way. But if anyone is facing problems to exercise his franchise, then democracy is endangered. I have received many complaints which doesn't augur well for democracy,” Sudip said.

He informed that amidst Section 144 imposed throughout the state due to the election, many outsiders have entered Agartala city and were seen near polling booths.

“The outsiders have entered city and it is not good during polling time. I have received many complaints about people being threatened from many places. I was astonished by a video where a person was standing near the EVM and asking where to cast his vote which is unfair. I want people to vote freely without any fear since it is their democratic right. Our party will win but it is bound to set a wrong precedent. Whatever is happening it shouldn't happen,” Sudip said.

He said that the incidents that are taking place, nobody will appreciate it even those who are at the helm of affairs will also feel very shy.

