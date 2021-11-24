Agartala (Tripura): Hours after the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea by All India Trinamool Congress to postpone the local body polls in Tripura scheduled on November 25, Tripura Police said that an “adequate” arrangement of personnel has been made to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

The Tripura Police has assigned CRPF jawans, escort and personal security, light vehicles and Tripura State Rifles to beef up security for the civic body elections scheduled on November 25. Among 644 polling stations 370 polling stations are identified as "A" category and 274 polling stations are identified as "B" category. 4 Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel will be deployed in "A" category polling stations and 4 will be deployed in "B" category polling stations. 5 TSR personnel will be deployed for all the 'A' category polling booths in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area.

“Two sections of CRPF under the command of one Gazetted officer has been deployed at strong-room and Government Press. Escort and Personal Security have been provided for all the observers. 97 police sector officers have been detailed with 97 civil sector officers to oversee the security of the areas entrusted to them. 25 TSR personnel have been provided with all the police stations where elections are being held for area domination”, the press release informed.

30 Tripura State Rifles personnel are also being provided as District Reserve for maintenance of Law and Order. Additionally, 61 light vehicles have been provided for all the police stations. 50 sections of CRPF have been mobilized for law and order and area domination exclusively.



“After the directions of Supreme Court of India, additional 15 sections of CRPF are also being provided for the Agartala Municipal Elections and outside”, the press release of Tripura Police reads.



Actions have already been taken against 88 trouble mongers. 244 vulnerable hamlets have been identified in the state and patrolling is being carried out as per ground requirement.

“Special drive had been launched for the execution of pending warrants. A total 161 pending warrants have been executed and 433 preventive arrests have been made so far after the declaration of Municipal Elections”, the press statement informed.

Specific cases have been registered under appropriate sections of the law for all reported incidents of political violence. So far 57 political cases have been registered after the declaration of Municipal Election. 63 persons have been detained under preventive sections of law after the declaration of Municipal Elections.



“Total 123 Naka Points in the districts have been made functional round the clock for surveillance. Security coverage is being ensured to all political programs that have been permitted by the police. No incident has been reported in any of these political programs.