Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has stressed the need for the people of the state to change their mindset that Naga women cannot be in decision-making bodies. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), headed by Rio, has fielded two women candidates in Western Angami and Dimapur-III constituencies.

Nagaland is yet to get a woman MLA in the 60-member House since it got statehood in 1963. The NDPP manifesto envisages gender equality, Rio said on Thursday. Altogether four women candidates have filed nominations for the February 27 elections. Besides the two NDPP nominees, the Congress and the BJP have put up women candidates in Tenning and Atoizu seats respectively.

Women's representation is a contentious issue in Nagaland. In 2017, two persons were killed in clashes during bands called by tribal bodies opposed to Urban Local Body election. These organisations have been opposing the polls with 33 per cent reservation for women, stating that it infringes on the special rights for Nagaland guaranteed by Article 371(A) of the Constitution. (PTI)