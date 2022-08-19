Agartala: The opposition CPM on Friday lashed out at the BJP-led Tripura government for using the funds for adverting their government works instead of spending it on development works. Addressing a press conference at CPM state party headquarters in Agartala, CPM MLA Ratan Bhowmik claimed that the state is reeling under a financial crisis as corruption is rampant in the government.

"If they had funds, they could have provided the pensions to the elderly people, but not a single person is receiving a pension. They have announced five per cent DA for government employees. More than 50% of people didn't avail the benefits of the schemes introduced by the State government. But, they had spent more than Rs 50 lakh on a campaign. They have money for advertising, but not for developmental works", said Bhowmik, who was a former minister.

He further said that a four-member delegation of CPM, including Bhowmik, Bhanulal Saha, Saheed Chowdhury and Narayan Chowdhury, met West District Magistrate Debapriya Bardhan to apprise him of the problems being faced by the people like drinking water and road connectivity. He said that the DM's response was positive after informing him about the problems. "Though the response of the DM was positive and he wants to work and solve the problems, but without the government's help and funding, such things are not possible to solve. The government only knows to promise without fulfilling it," he added.