New Delhi: Assam police restricted vehicular movement at the Jorabat - entry point to Meghalaya along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Thursday. Only vehicles with Meghalaya's registration are being allowed entry into Meghalaya, in the aftermath of a firing incident that killed 6 people in Mukroh.

Essential commodities like eggs, fish, vegetables etc are transported to Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur through this route. This restriction by the Assam police has caused problems for truck owners and drivers. We urge the Ministers to have a permanent solution, said the Vice President of All India Road Transport Workers Federation's Assam. (ANI)