Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) has praised the soldiers for guarding the frontiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with elan and dedication. The governor who is currently on tour to Upper Siang district of the state, while interacting with Indian armed forces at Tuting near the LAC on Tuesday, said the country is progressing due to its security and territorial integrity ensured by the Army.

"Every Arunachalee and every Indian is proud of our soldiers who are guarding the borders," Mishra said. The top leaders of the country are aware of the challenges of our armed forces and are making every effort to address the needs of soldiers and their families, he said. Mishra added that the Centre is making the armed forces 'Atma Nirbhar' and ensuring that the country's fighting capabilities do not depend on import of weapons, an official release said here on Wednesday.

"Today India is one of the powerful nations," Mishra said. The governor urged the armed forces to reinforce the goodwill among the civil population and reach out to them especially during an emergency. He also exhorted the officers and soldiers to prepare themselves in the proud traditions of the Indian Army to make supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Large numbers of soldiers from Infantry Battalions, Engineers and Artillery Brigade along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police were present on the occasion. Earlier, the governor met 'gaon buras' (village heads), government officials and the general public. In his interaction, Mishra appealed to the people to join hands and contribute towards the development of the state.

"The wellbeing of the people in the border area is always of priority concern to our government," he said Funds released for development must be cent per cent utilised on the ground, he said. (PTI)