Panyam (Andhra Pradesh): In an apparent case of honour killing in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, a man allegedly killed his 21-year-old daughter and threw her head and torso in different places. It is learnt that the accused father identified as Devendra Reddy was angry at his elder daughter for having an extra-marital affair and felt she was dishonouring the family with her act.

Panyam SI Sudhakar Reddy said the accused father, a resident of Alamuru village, had two daughters. His elder daughter Prasanna was married to a software engineer two years ago. The woman left her village after marriage and residing with her husband in Hyderabad. Prasanna reportedly loved another man before marriage and continued her relationship with him ever after the marriage. She recently came to the village from Hyderabad and did not return to her husband. After learning as to why his daughter was refusing to return to her husband, the accused felt that his daughter brought disrepute to their family with her extra-marital affair.

In a fit of rage, the accused strangled his daughter to death at home on February 10. Later, with the help of others, he carried the body in a car to the forest area on the Nandyal-Giddalur route. Then, the woman's head and torso were separated and thrown in different places. The accused then returned home pretending innocence.

It appeared as if the man was completely unaware as to what had happened to his daughter, said the police. Any honour crime committed to suppressing a person's choice of love or marriage is illegal and against the provisions of Article 21 of the Constitution. A person guilty of an honour crime can be punished with 10 years of imprisonment or even life imprisonment.