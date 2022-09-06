Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh): A software engineer proves that you can earn lakhs by raising donkeys. Kiran from Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district is rearing more than 100 donkeys and earning lakhs. This young man says that if an innovative idea is put into proper practice, it can generate high income. Kiran's son fell ill with asthma and people advised him to feed his ward with donkey milk as it has many medicinal properties. He immediately made his son drink donkey's milk and noticed that his son got relief from the problem. At the same time, the high price of donkey milk shocked him. So, he consulted many medical experts and started an innovative experiment to raise donkeys.

As part of that, Kiran went to different states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and bought donkeys. He leased a 10-acre farm in Mallampudi of Rajanagaram mandal and started a donkey farm and named it Akshaya Donkey Farm. On this farm, he is rearing 120 donkeys of local breeds, including Alari from Gujarat, Katwad from Maharashtra and Ethiopia from Africa.

At present, the price of donkey milk is Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per litre in the market. This milk is supplied to companies located in different states and countries. It is said that the cheese made from this milk has a good demand in European countries. The milk is frozen and supplied weekly to pharma companies. Kiran said, "Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 were spent on purchasing a good quality donkey and rearing them comes with a huge cost." He has hired staff to feed the donkeys and manage the farm. The farm manager says that drinking this protein-rich milk increases immunity and cures many diseases. He is currently focused on selling milk, but will also make donkey milk powder in future.