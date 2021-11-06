Hyderabad: It took less than an hour as India pulverised Scotland by eight wickets in a Super 12 game on Friday, ensuring that they live to fight another day in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The entire match lasted a mere 24.1 overs as India first skittled Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs and then batted for another 6.3 overs to knock off the runs, taking the net run-rate to +1.619, which is now best among all six teams, even better than top-placed Pakistan (+1.065).

But why India had to make all of its matches a lopsided contest and what do the numbers say now for India and other teams as they look to book a place in the semi-finals?

Here is a team by team analysis after the end of Friday's matches in the ICC T20 World Cup:

GROUP 2

INDIA

After a torrid start into the tournament thanks to the losses against arch-rivals Pakistan and subsequently New Zealand, India found themselves in a precarious situation where they had to desperately up their net run rate (NRR). The team did exactly what they were asked for after beating both Afghanistan and Scotland by a massive margin to find themselves in the third position in terms of NRR.

Their fate now rests on Sunday's Afghanistan-New Zealand match where the Afghans will have to beat the Black Caps, but not by a big margin for India to get the qualification. If Afghanistan does that, India will have to beat Namibia to secure a semi-final berth.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan have been the team to watch out for. They have an outstanding four out of four wins with eight points in their kitty that positions them on the top of Group 2. They have already booked a berth in the semi-finals.

AFGHANISTAN

It looks like a tall order for Afghanistan to secure a place in the semi-finals. For them to make the cut, they will have to convincingly beat New Zealand on Sunday and Namibia will have to come good against the mighty Indians. In a scenario where India supposedly register victory against Namibia, Afghanistan will have to beat New Zealand by the biggest of margins in the game in order to accelerate their run rate.

NEW ZEALAND

Despite all permutations and combinations, New Zealand seem to be in the most comfortable position along with Pakistan in the second group. What do they need to do? Beat Afghanistan. There is nothing more to it. New Zealand may find themselves in an awkward positon in case of a loss as their NRR is the lowest among the top three contenders for the semis.

GROUP 1

ENGLAND

England is the most sought-after team in the tournament along with Pakistan as they sit atop with four wins in four matches. All they need now is register a win against South Arica, which will sail them through to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. In a situation where West Indies win against Australia, England will make their way to the semis before their game against South Africa.

AUSTRALIA

Australia is second in the points table thanks to the victory against Bangladesh that garnered the team six points after a humiliating loss against England. Australia have three wins in four matches just like South Africa but they are in an advantageous position due to a better run rate. But the job is still half yet done as they need to beat West Indies to get through.

SOUTH AFRICA

After losing out on the first match, South Africa has come back strongly winning three games in a trot. But there is one blip. Every number in the points table is the same as Australia with 3 wins in four matches and six points in their bracket but they have a lower net run rate. The Proteas are third in the points table and would hope that Australia lose to West Indies and they register an emphatic win against England.