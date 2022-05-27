LISTEN: 'Fight till end, support each other and believe in yourself' - Kidambi's advice to players before clinching Thomas Cup
Hyderabad: From India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sporting fraternity, entertainment industry, and the corporate sector, everyone scrambled over to congratulate the athletes on achieving the historic feat at Thomas Cup. India had created history. While coach Vimal Kumar compared the win with India's next '1983 moment', the win may redefine the sport that is still struggling for the number one slot in India's sporting hierarchy.
Among many heroes, Kidambi Srikanth emerged as the leader of the squad while others rallied behind him to get India the elusive Thomas Cup. For Kidambi, the suttler had a simple advice for the young guns in the squad. "Fight till the end, support each other, and believe in yourself," he tells ETV Bharat on being queried.
Listen in to the audio embedded in the story for the full interview...