New Delhi: India erupted in celebration after its maiden title triumph in the prestigious Thomas Cup badminton tournament, with people from all walks of life joyfully exhausting their stock of superlatives to adorn Sunday's heroes. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, the historic feat drew the attention of the country's political class, sporting fraternity, entertainment industry, and the corporate sector, among others.

They lavished rich praise on the men who made it possible -- Lakshay Sheron, Kidambi Srikanth, the doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy -- and also the ones who were not required in the team's 3-0 demolition of 14-time winners Indonesia but played stirring roles en route to the victory in Bangkok.

Read: Historic title triumph: India stun Indonesia 3-0 to win Thomas Cup

Here are some of the reactions:

"The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons -- PM Modi.

HISTORY CREATED! Congratulations to the Indian men's badminton team's for winning the Thomas Cup! This extraordinary feat, with successive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia, calls for matching honour by the nation -- Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you! -- Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra

Soaring to a New High. Congratulations Team India on scripting history by winning #ThomasCup, first time in the 73-year-history of this prestigious badminton team tournament. You've all made us immensely proud. Keep the flag flying high -- Badminton Association of India President Himanta Biswa Sarma

Congratulations TEAM INDIA Men's Team for winning the THOMAS CUP Title Great win -- Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal

Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the 1st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals. It's coming home! -- Badminton Association of India

Read: Aussie cricket legend Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

History !!!! India wins Thomas cup the first time they reached finals !!! Take a bow boys !!! -- Actor Taapsee Pannu

A historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton. Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup -- India cricketer Virat Kohli

Congratulations to our Indian Men's Badminton Team on the historic Thomas Cup win. This day will be etched in the sporting memory of every Indian. With this feat, our boys have captured the imagination of the entire nation -- Law Minister and former sports minister Kiren Rijiju

What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen. Congrats to the players and staff. Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done -- Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri

We've had individual champions but winning as a team and a first-ever title in #ThomasCup is surreal. Kudos to each and everyone in the Indian team for making this dream come true. We are proud of you! -- Former India cricketer VVS Laxman

History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal! Jai Hind -- Former India cricketer and MP Gautam Gambhir.