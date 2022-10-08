Manama: Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud was far from her best but still managed to bag a bronze medal in the women's 45kg event at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Saturday. The 18-year-old reigning junior world champion claimed the third place on the podium with an aggregate of 152kg (68kg+84kg) in the non-Olympic category.

The total effort was five kilograms less than what she had achieved at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in July where she won the gold. Harshada, who had scripted history in May by becoming the first Indian woman weightlifter to win a gold medal at the IWF Junior World Championships, also won a bronze for her 68kg effort in the snatch section.

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympics. Khong My Phuong of Vietnam clinched the gold with an effort of 166kg (78kg+88kg) while Indonesia's Siti Nafisatul Hariroh 162kg (71kg +91kg) took home the silver.

India have fielded a 13-member squad for the tournament.

PTI