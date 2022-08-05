CWG 2022: Wrestler Anshu Malik beats Australia's Irene Symeonidis, reaches semis in women's freestyle 57kg
Birmingham: Wrestler Anshu Malik thumped Australia's Irene Symeonidis to reach the semis in women's freestyle 57kg.
In another match in freestyle 62 kg, Sakshi Malik defeated England's Kelsey Barnes to reach the semis of the competition.
More to follow...
