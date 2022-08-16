Centre seeks SC's urgent hearing in Football federation matter after FIFA suspends AIFF
Published on: 6 minutes ago |
Updated on: 28 seconds ago
Updated on: 28 seconds ago
Centre seeks SC's urgent hearing in Football federation matter after FIFA suspends AIFF
Published on: 6 minutes ago |
Updated on: 28 seconds ago
Updated on: 28 seconds ago
Updates: SG tells SC that "important development" has taken place & FIFA has sent letter on suspending India which needs to be brought on record.
Supreme Court tells SG Tushar Mehta that Football Federation matter is already listed for Wednesday & it will take it up for hearing.
Meanwhile, AIFF will hold an emergency meeting in Delhi on Thursday in the aftermath of suspension by the FIFA.
More to follow...
Loading...