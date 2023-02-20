New Delhi : Australia captain Pat Cummins has flown back to Sydney due to a serious family illness but is expected to return for the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series in Indore. The fast bowler was en route to Sydney on Sunday but is expected to be back in India to play the final two matches in Indore and Ahmedabad, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Cummins led the Baggy Greens in their second Test defeat in Delhi, where India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with its six-wicket win in the second Test in Delhi. Australia lost the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 32 runs. However, changes are looming for the Australian squad after it fell 2-0 behind in the series.

David Warner's fitness will be closely monitored after he was ruled out of the Delhi Test with concussion having also suffered a hairline fracture in his left elbow while batting in the first innings. Spin sensation Todd Murphy is also under an injury cloud because of a sore side.

The third Test begins on March 1 at Holkar Stadium in Indore while the fourth and the final Test will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from March 9 to 13.Cummins is also the ODI captain with Australia set to play three-match ODI series against India following the conclusion of the four-Test series. (IANS)