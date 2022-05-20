Mumbai: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya rued that technology did not come to their rescue when Matthew Wade was adjudged LBW in a controversial call but said overall on most occasions it has helped in taking right decisions. Wade's dismissal off Glenn Maxwell triggered a debate during GT's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore with UltraEdge not showing any spike although it seemed that the ball had deflected when it passed the bat.

"I think it was slightly there (spike) in the ultra-edge. From the big screen, it was not visible. Because you can't fault, if technology is not helping, then I don't know who's going to help," Hardik said at the post-match press conference. Wade was livid with the decision as he was sure that he under-edged a sweep shot off Maxwell and took no time in reviewing the on-field decision, which was out.

Read: 'My time will come!': From asking for trial once to becoming World Champ, Nikhat Zareen's resilience is inspiring

However, despite a clear deviation in the ball's trajectory before it thudded on to the pads, the UltraEdge did not detect it and the TV umpire stayed with the on-field umpire's call. "Obviously, it is nothing personal from anybody but technology sometimes helps, sometimes does not. This time it did not help. But most of the time it has worked and kind of over-turned decisions and most of the time the right decision has been taken," he added.

GT, who have already made it to the play-offs, went down by eight wickets to RCB. Asked about his decision to hold back pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson, Hardik said: "We wanted to give Lockie the opportunity, but the wicket was holding a bit. So we wanted to go for bowlers who bowled slower ones and took pace off the ball."

Read: Kohli finds form as RCB steamroll Gujarat to stay in IPL play-off race

"In hindsight you can say this guy didn't ball, that guy didn't ball, but at that point we did what we felt was right. We were always there in the game but that one over with Maxwell coming and scoring 18-ball 40 took the game away from us. "Otherwise no matter who didn't bowl or who bowled, we were always there in the game, so for me it was fine," Hardik said.

According to Hardik, being the table-toppers is the "biggest positive" that the team can take while heading into the play-offs. "The kind of season we had, it was always important to finish in top two because it allows you to have one bad day and give yourself a second opportunity if you are having a bad day," he signed off.

PTI