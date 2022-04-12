Mumbai: Powered by veteran Robin Uthappa (88 runs from 50 balls) and Shivam Dube (95 from 46), who walloped balls all around the park but missed out on a much-deserved century, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored a mammoth 216/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday here.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga took two wickets while Josh Hazlewood returned with one Chennai wicket.

More to follow...