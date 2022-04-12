Kolkata: Despite Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly expressing the desire to start the women's Indian Premier League from 2023, a section of the board thinks it is not feasible to start the women's in view of the lack of quality players.

"BCCI has been doing enough to promote women's cricket, but there is a serious paucity of talent as far as women's cricket is concerned. At this juncture, it looks almost impossible to start the women's league," a board official in the know of things told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.

Read: Back injury rules CSK's Deepak Chahar out of IPL-15

The official threw light on the fact that for an IPL-type league, at least 4-5 teams are required. "With the current crop of players, it is not possible to make 4-5 quality teams. It will require years to be at par with the talent men's cricket has," said the official. While highlighting the talent pool men's cricket has the official said that women's cricket hasn't produced many players of international standard in the recent years. "If you look at the men's team, there are so many replacements, but in women's cricket, there are not enough quality players. For example, we still don't have a player of Jhulan Goswami's quality, who is almost at the end of her career," the official said.

Read: Saina Nehwal decides to skip selection trials for CWG, Asian Games

It may be recalled that veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami scripted history on March 16 in India's ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match against England by becoming the first-ever woman pacer to have 250 scalps in ODI cricket. Jhulan achieved the milestone when she dismissed England opener Tammy Beaumont.