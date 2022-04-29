Pune: Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss on Friday and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

For the Punjab side, there are no changes in the line-up while Avesh Khan is back in the Lucknow team for the fixture.

At the toss, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal said, "We are going to bowl first. We'd like to know what total to chase. No changes to our line-up. There is very less dew here. The guys are quite flexible. It's going to be a terrific challenge."

On the other hand, LSG captain KL Rahul said, "When dew is not around, it's quite an even game. I have played here before, we'll have to bat smartly. Manish misses out, Avesh Khan comes in. It's a high boundary-scoring ground, good to have an extra bowling option. It'll be a good opportunity for Jason to bat at seven. Another opportunity for us to get two points."

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh