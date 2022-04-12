Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here on Tuesday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League .

Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood will put on RCB shirt against CSK in the match.

At the toss, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja said, "We would have bowled first as well, looking at the wicket. We'll look to come here and play competitive cricket. The toss is not going our way. As a team every game is important. We'll try to fight it out and clinch our first win hopefully."

On the other hand, RCB captain Faf du Plessis said, "We are going to have a bowl. Going with the trend of the tournament, win the toss and bowl. I know them, but they also know me very well. It's like playing against my brothers today. We have been good with the ball, we need to improve with the last two overs. Josh Hazlewood is back, excited to see what he will do with the new ball."

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.