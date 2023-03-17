Earlier:

India opt to field against Australia in 1st ODI

India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the first ODI here on Friday. Hardik is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is unavailable for the fixture due to family commitments.

The Indian playing XI featured four quicks in Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Hardik and Mohammed Siraj and two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. For Australia, Josh Inglis came in for Alex Carey, who has flown home due to illness. David Warner hasn't fully recovered from his elbow fracture, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will open the innings in his place.

Here's what the captains of the respective teams had to say:

Steve Smith: Good toss to lose. Happy batting first because I didn't know what to do. We got to try our best to adjust to these conditions, and get our combinations right with the WC in mind. I think we played well in the back end (on BGT series), and plenty of fresh faces to choose from. Alex Carey is sick so he has gone home, so Josh Inglis will come in today. David Warner is not yet fully fit, so Mitch Marsh will open the batting. The rest of the changes will come on the big television here soon enough.

Hardik Pandya: We'll bowl first. It is a good track and dew factor will be there. We feel we will do well in the second innings. I got some time off, breaks are like gold dust for me so it gave me a chance to rest and improve. Playing for India every game and every format is important. With this being a WC year, the ODI format is important. We've gone with four quicks - Shardul, Shami, myself and Siraj. Two spinners in Jadeja and Kuldeep.

Teams:

India: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Steven Smith (capt), Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, , Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.