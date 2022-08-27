Kolkata: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly believes India and Pakistan match would be played on equal terms on Sunday as India too doesn't have the services of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah if Pakistan's bowling lacks teeth in the absence of injured Shaheen Shah Afridi.

A knee ligament injury that occurred while fielding during the Galle Test against Sri Lanka forced Afridi out of the Asia Cup following advice to rest by the doctors based on the scans and medical reports. While the right-arm pacer Bumrah was ruled out owing to back injury.

Ganguly was also of the opinion that any player on his day can make a turnaround given the format of T20. "If Pakistan doesn't have Afridi then India doesn't have Bumrah. T20 cricket is a short format. Anyone can change the colour of a match at any time. It can be anyone's performance," Ganguly said.

For the former captain, getting back to form for a player of Virat Kohli's calibre only requires finding that lost rhythm that kept him on top for so many years in cricket. "It is only a matter of time before a cricketer like Kohli comes back. Virat should be allowed to find his lost rhythm," Ganguly said.

Asia Cup remains Kohli's favourite hunting ground with 613 runs in 11 games. He hasn't scored a hundred since November 2019. India starts its campaign on Sunday against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.