Melbourne: Former captains Michael Vaughan and Ian Botham are "embarrassed" by England's abject surrender in the ongoing Ashes after the visitors capitulated in the third Test here on Tuesday.

England were bundled out for 68 in their second innings on day 3 as Australia notched up an innings and 14 runs win in the third Test to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes series.

It was the fastest for either Australia or England to have sealed the urn in the history of the Ashes and Vaughan said it won't be surprising if the Joe Root-led side lose the 2023 edition at home.

Read: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

"It's not easy in these times, the England side didn't have a great preparation but if you want to look for excuses, you can," Vaughan, who had led England to the Ashes win 2005, told Fox Cricket.

"For some time now, this Test match team has not been good enough. They've not focused enough on the Test match team, the focus has been more on white-ball cricket - and it delivered a World Cup (win in 2019).

"But we're not a good enough cricketing nation to take our eye off the ball in Test cricket and expect to arrive and play (in Australia).

"I would say with the group that I've seen and the way they're playing, I'd be amazed if (Australia) don't beat England in English conditions in 2023."

The 47-year-old Vaughan, who captained England to 26 wins in 51 Tests, said the English system doesn't allow "young players to develop and give themselves a chance of playing at this level."

"England are a long way short and it could take some even worse times - (Stuart) Broad and (Jimmy) Anderson are going to retire soon - before it gets better."

One of the greatest all-rounders of the game, Botham said England has lost its way.

Read: England's planning, thoughts and structures have just been completely wrong: Ponting

"I'm a little embarrassed," the legendary all-rounder told the Seven Network.

"To lose the Ashes in 12 days, I don't know if that's the fastest, but it's got to be very close to it. I just think that England have lost their way.

"The performance today summed it up for me, I think you've got enough time to get a couple of players in from the Lions tour because we need to freshen it up, at the moment it's stagnating."

England slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane, lost by 275 runs at Adelaide before suffering the innings defeat in the Boxing Day Test here.

PTI