Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Shweta Tiwari landed herself into controversy after she made an offensive statement during a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday. The actor has now issued a statement and said that her words are being 'misconstrued.'

Shweta Tiwari's statement read: "It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity.

The actor further added, "People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large."

She also rendered an apology as her intention was not to hurt anyone's sentiment. "I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people."

For unversed, Shweta had visited Bhopal for a press conference about her upcoming web series that also stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles. As per a clip obtained from the event, where the star cast was seen seated on a dais, Shweta made a statement, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai."

As per viral reports, the show for which the press conference was held is a fashion-related web series. Mahabharata' fame Saurabh Jain who played the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological show, will be playing the role of a 'bra fitter' in the upcoming series. Reports suggest Shweta jokingly made the statement in reference to Saurabh, during the press conference. Netizens started slamming the 41-year-old actor, as soon as the video of Shweta's controversial remark went viral on the internet.

(With agency inputs)