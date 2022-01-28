Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actress Shweta Tiwari had landed herself in a controversy after she made an offensive statement during a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday. An FIR has been filed against actress Shweta Tiwari in Bhopal for allegedly hurting religious sentiment. Shweta had said that her bra size is being taken by 'God' during the launch event of a web series.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had ordered action against the actor over her objectionable statement about God in Bhopal. Mishra said that her statement is very objectionable and that insults to Hindu Gods will not be tolerated at any cost. He even directed Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar to check the facts and context and submit a report in 24 hours.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble for controversial comments in Bhopal

Shweta had visited Bhopal for a press conference about her upcoming web series that also stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles. As per a clip obtained from the event, where the star cast was seen seated on a dais, Shweta made a statement, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai." (God is taking the measurements for my bra).

As per viral reports, the show for which the press conference was held is a fashion-related web series. 'Mahabharata' fame Saurabh Jain who played the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological show, will be playing the role of a 'bra fitter' in the upcoming series. Reports suggest Shweta jokingly made the statement in reference to Saurabh, during the press conference.

According to the sources, the web series for which Shweta had reached Bhopal is related to fashion. While interacting with the media, she gave this controversial statement jokingly. However, after the video went viral, her comments sparked controversy. People say that she has hurt the sentiments by making such a statement.