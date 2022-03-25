Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Cruise is seeing the end of his missions. The actor, who has portrayed Ethan Hunt since the first film, reportedly plots 'Mission: Impossible 8' as the final installment of the franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise, who also serves as producer, has begun working on the eighth and possibly last "Mission: Impossible" movie, with Christopher McQuarrie returning as writer and director, reports aceshowbiz.com.

This detail comes as part of the outlet's report about Cruise's dispute with Paramount over the release strategy of 'Mission: Impossible VII'. According to the website, the Cruise has lawyered up as he cannot agree with the studio's plan to give the seventh installment a 45-day theatrical window, far shorter than his usual three-month run, before streaming on Paramount+. "For (Cruise), 45 days is like going day-and-date," a Paramount source told THR.

"He also felt that setting a date when the movie could be seen on the service would discourage people from going to the theatre." The issue has arisen since the movie was still in production, but it remains unsolved as both parties reportedly agreed to postpone it until the film is finished. Cruise, however, keeps holding out the completion of the film until he hammers out a great deal for 'Mission: Impossible 8'.

According to the outlet, "by holding on to the film as a work in progress while working on the eighth, Cruise and his writer-director, Christopher McQuarrie, ensure that Paramount won't have much luck imposing budget restrictions on what is allegedly the final installment in the franchise." Such strategy also gives Cruise, who has creative control, flexibility with respect to the cliffhanger ending of 'Mission: Impossible 7'. The seventh part has been delayed several times, with the initial release date on July 23, 2021. It is now due out on July 14, 2023. As for 'Mission: Impossible 8', it is scheduled to be released on June 8, 2024.

(IANS)

